Local students named to SNHU president's list

Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) congratulates the following 10 students from Lincoln on being named to the Fall 2021 president's list: Skye Adair, Caleb Bernhardt, Mark Derowitsch, Christian Edwards, Brayden Hoffman, Beth Jensen, Jennifer Osgood, Jacob Sanford, Tonya Spurlock and Coleman Waters.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.7 and above are named to the president's list. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits.

SNHU is a private, nonprofit institution with an 89-year history of educating traditional-age students and working adults. For more information, visit www.snhu.edu.

