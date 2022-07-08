Local students honored at SkillsUSA workforce development event

Three local career and technical students won awards at the 2022 SkillsUSA Championships in Atlanta June 22-23.

More than 5,200 students competed at the national showcase of career and technical education. Competitions included robotics, automotive technology, drafting, criminal justice, aviation maintenance and public speaking. Industry leaders from 650 businesses, corporations, trade associations and unions planned and evaluated the contestants against their standards for entry-level workers. More than 1,100 industry judges and technical committee members participated this year.

Winners received medals, industry prizes, tools of their trade or scholarships. The medalists also received a Skill Point Certificate representing workplace readiness in the student's occupational specialty. Students can add the certificate to an employment portfolio. The certificates were awarded to all national contestants who medaled or who met a threshold contest score for their event.

Following are local students who received a SkillsUSA Championships medal and Skill Point Certificate:

* Team D, consisting of Mikaela Crable and Autumn Veen from Lincoln Lutheran, was awarded the middle school silver medal in Robotics: Urban Search and Rescue.

* Garret Hartweg, a Waverly High School student, was awarded the high school silver medal in Power Equipment Technology.

The SkillsUSA Championships take place annually for students in middle school, high school or college/postsecondary programs as part of the SkillsUSA National Leadership & Skills Conference. The national, nonprofit partnership of students, instructors and industry is a verified talent pipeline for America's skilled workforce that is working to help solve the skills gap.