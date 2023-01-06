 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local students earn degrees from Bryan College of Health Sciences

Bryan College of Health Sciences conferred 70 degrees, including 23 to students from the Lincoln area, during commencement exercises Dec. 16.

The following Bryan graduates listed Lincoln as their hometown unless otherwise indicated:

Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Kenna Batterton, Elizabeth Bishop, Casey DeBusk, Kaitlyn Follmer, Sean Frisbie (Seward), Madison Haines, Sydney Houser, Lexie Johnson, Zachary Krueger, Megan Kucera, Mikayla Overhalser, Allison Sayker, Lauren Sherman, Keenan Shiley, Emma Wilshusen (Waverly) and Maci Lyn Zeiger.

Master of Science in Nursing

Nia Bickert, Debbra Kuklish and Kyle Steinhauser.

Bachelor of Science in Health Professions

Andrea Carroll, Taylor Madsen, Leah Stevens and Kara Swartz (Valparaiso).

Bryan College of Health Sciences, 1535 S. 52nd St., is affiliated with Bryan Medical Center. For more information on the college, go to www.bryanhealthcollege.edu.

