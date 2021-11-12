Local students are Nebraska Interscholastic Cycling League champs

The Lancaster Composite Mountain Bike Team claimed the 2021 State Championship following a four-race season of the Nebraska Interscholastic Cycling League.

The final race took place Oct. 23 at Branched Oak Lake, where team members celebrated their overall team award as well as multiple individual category point leaders. Additional season race venues included Arkfeld Acres and Maskenthine Lake in Nebraska, as well as Bacon Creek Lake outside Sioux City, Iowa.

Varsity racer Seth Tellinghuisen (Lincoln East) set the pace for the Lancaster Composite team by placing first at each of the four race venues of the season. He participated in the league as a senior with the aim of joining a collegiate cycling team after graduation.

Other racers for Lancaster Composite claiming a category leader jersey included JV racers Nigel Chapman (Lincoln East) and Audrey Saksena (Lincoln East), sophomore racer Jamison Hoffman (Malcolm), and freshman racers Will Peters (Lincoln Southwest) and Nettie Lunquist (home school). The team fielded 17 athletes from grades 6-12 from Lincoln, Malcolm, Raymond and Hickman.