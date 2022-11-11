Local results of 2022 4-H Horse Awards Night

The 2022 4-H Horse Awards Night on Oct. 27 recognized top achievements at the Lancaster County Super Fair and other accomplishments throughout the past year. The theme was “Get Back in the Saddle.” Complete results, video and photos are online at https://lancaster.unl.edu/4h/horseawards.

HORSEMANSHIP ADVANCEMENT LEVELS

The Nebraska 4-H Horsemanship Advancement Levels program serves as a guide for instructing and evaluating each member’s progress. Handling horses correctly is emphasized from the beginning level to the most advanced level.

• Level I Walk/Trot — Josephine Polk (Lincoln), Collin Schepers (Roca), Christina Zade (Lincoln).

• Level I — Elsie Black (Lincoln), Corrine Byrne (Roca), Gracen Byrne (Roca), Layla Graham (Alvo), Claire Harre (Lincoln), Gavin Hartweg (Waverly), Charlotte Heese (Lincoln), Khloe Jackson (Lincoln), Mary LaPlante (Greenwood), Addisyn Lorenson (Adams), Reece Mansfield (Lincoln), Renae Mansfield (Lincoln), Micah Monroe (Raymond), James Moss (Beatrice), Michael Moss (Beatrice), Maria Polk (Lincoln), Emma Riley (Waverly), Ava Schepers (Roca), Paige Schepers (Roca), Evelynn Smith (Lincoln), Olivia Thompson, (Ashland), Campbell Tran (Lincoln), Lucy Wacker (Lincoln), Madi Wilson (Eagle), Lily Wood (Lincoln).

• Level II — Avery Black (Lincoln), Elsie Black (Lincoln), Liz Boshart (Malcolm), Thaxton Bourek (Waverly), Xavyer Bourek (Waverly), Gemma Bunz (Walton), Easton Byrne (Roca), Isabella Garrett (Lincoln), Lena Gropp (Martell), Gavin Hartweg (Waverly), Anne Hastings (Lincoln), Charlotte Heese (Lincoln), Claira Heinzle (Martell), Lyra Krutak (Lincoln), Kamree Leader (Lincoln), Ozzie Pederson (Lincoln), Stella Pederson (Lincoln), Drake Plautz (Malcolm), Ameila Proffitt (Lincoln), Mason Raisch (Denton), Allison Renken (Eagle), Max Roberts (Lincoln), Paige Schepers (Roca), Taeva Taylor (Lincoln).

• Level III — Scarlett Battles (Malcolm), Lola Bunz (Walton), Makenna Coe (Crete), Kiara Eppenbach (Raymond), Samantha Fox (Lincoln), Kayla Isaacs (Lincoln), Tanner McInteer (Lincoln), Morgan Roof (Malcolm), Paige Schepers (Roca), Ava Smith (Lincoln).

INCENTIVE AWARDS

4-H’ers logged the hours they spent working with or learning about horses. The Horse Incentive Awards are sponsored by the Lancaster County 4-H Horse Volunteers in Program Service (VIPS) Committee.

• Bronze (minimum of 100 hours or points) — Josephine Polk, Maria Polk and Greta Rogers (all of Lincoln).

• Silver (minimum of 225 hours or points) — Brogen Frink (Lincoln), Lena Gropp (Martell), Charlotte Hesse (Lincoln), Caraline Higgins (Crete), Lyra Krutak (Lincoln), Max Roberts (Lincoln), Amelia Proffitt (Lincoln), Ava Schepers (Roca).

• Gold (minimum of 390 hours or points, and completed horse record book) — Liz Boshart (Malcolm), Makenna Coe (Crete), Anne Cashmere (Lincoln), Kiara Eppenbach (Raymond), Shea Frink (Lincoln), Addison Gropp (Lincoln), Calli Robinson (Waverly), Paige Schepers (Roca), Ava Smith (Lincoln), Ava Wharton (Lincoln), Lily Wood (Lincoln).

SPECIAL RECOGNITION AWARDS

• Top Incentive Stories — Liz Boshart (Malcolm), Addison Gropp (Lincoln), Lena Gropp (Martell), Amelia Proffitt (Lincoln).

• Top Incentive Notebooks — Kiara Eppenbach (Raymond), Lena Gropp (Martell), Ava Wharton (Lincoln), Lily Wood (Lincoln).

• Back in the Saddle Awards — Violet Green (Firth), Lyra Krutak (Lincoln).

TOP AWARDS

• Bluestem All-Around Miniature Horse Award for high point 4-H miniature horse and youth pair in two age divisions at the Lancaster County Super Fair, sponsored by the Bluestem Miniature Horse Club — Senior: Shyann Severson (horse “Doc”) (Lincoln); Junior: Paige Schepers (horse “B Diamonds Fully Loaded”) (Roca).

• High Score Dressage Rider Awards for high score riders in the 4-H Dressage Show in both the dressage classes and the western dressage classes at the Lancaster County Super Fair, sponsored by Nebraska Dressage Association — high score dressage riders: Xavyer Bourek (champion) (Waverly) and Alexa Starner (reserve champion) (Bennet); high score western riders: Ava Smith (champion) and Lyra Krutak (reserve champion) (both of Lincoln).

• Lowell Boomer High Point Jumping Award for the all-around champion in the 4-H jumping classes at the Lancaster County Super Fair — Paige Schepers (Roca).

• Top NRHA Reining Awards for highest NRHA pattern score in each age division at the Lancaster County Super Fair 4-H Reining competition, sponsored by Dr. Kelly Stich (this year, three age divisions qualified) — Senior: Chase McInteer (horse “I am Magnificent”) (Lincoln); Junior: Tanner McInteer (horse “Dual Shernic”) (Lincoln); Elementary: Addisyn Lorenson (horse “Glory”) (Adams).

• Top Trail Award for all-around champion of the Lancaster County Super Fair 4-H Trail obstacle class, sponsored by Dick and the late Cookie Confer — Chase McInteer (Lincoln).

• Franklyn Manning All-Around Barrels Award for fastest time in the Lancaster County Super Fair 4-H Barrel Racing competition, sponsored by Capital City Horse and Pony Club — Maddison Blair (Lincoln).

• All-Around Cowboy/Cowgirl Award — Age division awards for most total points scored from specified classes at the Lancaster County Super Fair — Senior: Natalie Plautz (Malcolm); Junior: Madison Blair (Lincoln); Elementary: Drake Plautz (Malcolm).

• All-Around Ranch Horse Awards — Age division awards for All-Around Ranch Horse at the Lancaster County Super Fair — Senior: Scarlett Battles (horse “Xtra Little Whiz”) (Malcolm); Junior: Addison Gropp (horse “Fit N Cloud Dancer”) (Lincoln); Elementary: Drake Plautz (horse “Leo Down Joe”) (Malcolm).

• Wilhelmina Wittstruck Memorial All-Around Champion Award for Lancaster County Super Fair all-around 4-H champion individual, sponsored by Joan and the late Dwayne Wittstruck — Scarlett Battles (Malcolm).

JUDGING CONTEST

The Horse Judging Contest (a Lancaster County Super Fair contest) emphasizes how much 4-H members know about horse conformation as they judge four or more classes of horses along with the opportunity to give oral reasons. The champion of each division receives a buckle.

• Senior Division: Erin Oldemeyer (champion) (Firth); Makenna Coe (reserve champion) (Crete), Faith Oldemeyer (3rd) (Firth), Noah Jelinek (4th) (Waverly), Taylor Root (5th) (Walton), Liz Boshart (6th) (Malcolm), Caraline Higgins (7th) (Crete).

• Junior Division: Amelia Proffitt (champion) (Lincoln), Shea Frink (reserve champion) (Lincoln), Kiara Eppenbach (3rd) (Raymond), Lily Wood (4th) (Lincoln), Claira Heinzle (5th) (Martell).

• Elementary Division: Lena Gropp (champion) (Martell), Paige Schepers (reserve champion) (Roca), Claire Harre (3rd) (Lincoln), Maria Polk (4th) (Lincoln), Josephine Polk (5th) (Lincoln), Katy Weaver (6th) (Lincoln), Brogen Frink (7th) (Lincoln), Greta Rogers (8th) (Lincoln), Emma Mumm (9th) (Lincoln), Ava Schepers (10th) (Roca).