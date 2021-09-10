Local Punt, Pass and Kick contests start Monday

The Star City Optimist Youth Foundation, composed of Lincoln Optimist clubs, will host four local Tri-Star Football Punt, Pass and Kick contests for boys and girls ages 6-15 as of Dec. 31.

Youth will be judged on both distance and accuracy. Contestants, who may participate in only one of these qualifiers, may compete either:

Monday Sept. 13, 5:30-7 p.m. at Fredstrom Elementary School, NW 10th and West Harvest Drive;

Tuesday Sept. 14, 6:30-8 p.m. at Kahoa Elementary School, 7700 Leighton Ave.;

Wednesday Sept. 15, 5:30-7 p.m. at Humann Elementary School, 6401 Beaver Creek Ln.; or

Thursday Sept. 16, 5:30-7 p.m. at Maxey Elementary School, 5200 S. 75th St.

Contestants may register at the site for this free event. As per Nebraska School Activity Association rules, athletes participating in inter-school football competition during the fall are not eligible to compete in these local contests.

The top four boy and girl scorers in each of the 10 age categories will earn ribbons and advance to Optimist State competition at Nebraska Wesleyan University’s Abel Stadium on Sunday Oct. 3. For more information, contact Bob Grundman at 402-489-9171 or go to www.starcityoptimists.org.

