Local Girl Scout D'Agosto receives USA Gold Award for project

Spirit of Nebraska Girl Scout Cali D’Agosto has received the Girl Scouts of the USA Gold Award Scholarship for her Gold Award project, The Pad Project.

The Girl Scouts of the USA Gold Award Scholarship recognizes outstanding achievement and provides financial support to one Gold Award Girl Scout per council.

The Gold Award is the highest achievement in Girl Scouting, available to Girl Scouts in high school who create sustainable change on a community or world issue. Gold Award Girl Scouts address problems and implement solutions to drive change.

Inspired by an article about girls in other countries who miss up to a week of school each month due to the lack of products for their menstrual cycle, D’Agosto decided to act. Her Gold Award project, The Pad Project, consisted of a pattern for reusable pads and fleece liners for various flows. With help from other Girl Scout troops and her grandmother’s quilting group, 200 sets of reusable pads were created.

“Some of the girls being affected by this are my sister’s age. It really hit close to home,” D’Agosto said. “I always knew I wanted to do a Gold Award project since joining Girl Scouts in kindergarten. I also knew I wanted it to center around female empowerment because it’s close to my heart.”

Pad packs consisted of two liners and four fleece inserts, rubber banded together with an instructional pamphlet she created on use and care. A local church in Omaha helped D’Agosto send the kits to Kenya.

D’Agosto is from Omaha, resides in Lincoln, and is currently a freshman majoring in secondary education at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

