Local 4-H'ers are winners at Horse Expo

4-H youth from Lincoln and Lancaster County won awards at the 2021 Fonner Park State 4-H Horse Exposition July 10-14 in Grand Island.
The event included 400 exhibitors, 600 horses, 1,400 entries and more than 50 counties represented.
4-H'ers ages 10-18 competed in hippology, judging, halter conformation, halter showmanship, trail, western pleasure, western horsemanship, ranch horse pleasure, dressage, hunter hack, hunter under saddle, hunt seat equitation, reining, ranch riding, working ranch horse, pole bending and barrel racing.
Local winners from Lincoln and other Lancaster County communities were:
• Sidney Froistad of Lincoln, Champion in the Senior Ranch Riding competition riding Who Dat Poco Dot. She was also Reserve Champion in the English and Western Dressage competition riding the same horse. She is the daughter of Erin and Barry Froistad.
• Cadi Wilbeck, 17, also of Lincoln, and her quarter horse Fine Little Sizzle were the Champions in the 2-year-old Snaffle Bit class. Cadi is the daughter of Carole Allen and Jon Wilbeck. She is a member of the Rockin' Riders 4-H Club.
• Ellie Bunz, 18, of Walton and her 7-year-old quarter horse gelding Good N Hot Blaze were the Reserve Champions in the Senior Western Pleasure class.
• Ellie’s sister Lola Bunz, 10, of Walton, and her 15-year-old quarter horse gelding Invy Me Glo were the Champions in the Elementary Showmanship at Halter competition.
The girls are the daughters of Brent and Tammy Bunz and are members of the Lucky Lopers 4-H Club.
• Emmi Dearmont, 18, of Hickman, and her 14-year-old appaloosa gelding What A Wop (M&M) were the Reserve Champions in the Hunter Hack competition.
• Josie Johnson, 12, of Walton and her 23-year-old mare Molly were the Champions in the Elementary Pole Bending competition. She is the daughter of Anne and Jeff Johnson and is a member of the Tails N Trails 4-H Club.
• Collin Schepers, 10, of Roca, and his 18-year-old miniature horse Gummy were the Reserve Champions in the Miniature/Pony Halter Gelding competition.
• Collin’s sister Paige Schepers, 10, of Roca, and her 17-year-old miniature mare Loomis' Smarty Jones were the Champions in the Miniature/Pony Halter Mare competition.
They are the children of Aaron and Keri Schepers and are members of the Blazing Saddles 4-H Club.
• The Horse Judging Champions were also from Lancaster County. The team consisted of Kali Maytum, Emmi Dearmont, Rayley Burnside and Erin Oldemeyer.