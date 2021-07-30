Local 4-H'ers are winners at Horse Expo

• Ellie’s sister Lola Bunz, 10, of Walton, and her 15-year-old quarter horse gelding Invy Me Glo were the Champions in the Elementary Showmanship at Halter competition.

The girls are the daughters of Brent and Tammy Bunz and are members of the Lucky Lopers 4-H Club.

• Emmi Dearmont, 18, of Hickman, and her 14-year-old appaloosa gelding What A Wop (M&M) were the Reserve Champions in the Hunter Hack competition.

• Josie Johnson, 12, of Walton and her 23-year-old mare Molly were the Champions in the Elementary Pole Bending competition. She is the daughter of Anne and Jeff Johnson and is a member of the Tails N Trails 4-H Club.

• Collin Schepers, 10, of Roca, and his 18-year-old miniature horse Gummy were the Reserve Champions in the Miniature/Pony Halter Gelding competition.

• Collin’s sister Paige Schepers, 10, of Roca, and her 17-year-old miniature mare Loomis' Smarty Jones were the Champions in the Miniature/Pony Halter Mare competition.

They are the children of Aaron and Keri Schepers and are members of the Blazing Saddles 4-H Club.

• The Horse Judging Champions were also from Lancaster County. The team consisted of Kali Maytum, Emmi Dearmont, Rayley Burnside and Erin Oldemeyer.

