Five Lancaster County 4-H’ers were treated like “supermodels” as they prepared and walked the runway at the Omaha Design Center during Omaha Fashion Week’s Student Night.

Kylie Hansen, Clara Johnson, Dayton Jons, Vanessa Peterson and Alexa Smith wowed the audience as they walked like professionals in garments they sewed.

Sixteen 4-H’ers from across Nebraska qualified to be in the 4-H Collection. To be considered, garments must have been exhibited at the Nebraska State Fair and be fashion-forward, runway appropriate and display high-quality construction.

“This is a great opportunity to feature the outstanding work of our 4-H designers at a regional level in partnership with Omaha Fashion Week,” said Marie Nelson, Nebraska Extension assistant.