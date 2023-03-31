Cheyenne Hartshorn, a teacher at Lincoln Northeast High School, is among five Nebraskans who will be honored by Civic Nebraska with Strengthening Democracy Awards.

The awards recognize efforts to build a more modern and robust democracy in Nebraska.

The honorees include educators, advocates, students and everyday Nebraskans who demonstrate exceptional civic leadership and who embody Civic Nebraska’s vision of a collaborative, innovative society.

“It takes dedication and commitment to strengthen our state’s civic life, and we are fortunate to witness exemplary examples of such work,” said Adam Morfeld, Civic Nebraska’s executive director. “Democracy is built from the ground up, which means many everyday acts can go unnoticed. That’s why Civic Nebraska lifts up these civic advocates: to celebrate their vigilance and persistence.”

Hartshorn will receive the Strengthening Democracy Champion of Learning Award for her ardent practice and support of student-driven service learning and civic leadership in and out of the classroom. Hartshorn consulted in the development of what is now known as Capitol Experience Day, a Civic Nebraska flagship program that immerses students in the workings of Nebraska’s unique state government. She has built on her students’ experiences to continue their engagement, leading to a number of in-school or after-school programs and clubs.

Civic Nebraska will honor the winners at an April 13 ceremony at the Livestock Exchange Ballroom in Omaha. Those interested in attending can purchase tickets at CivicNebraska.org/sda-2023.

Strengthening Democracy Awards will feature a keynote address from national voting rights activist and Nobel nominee Desmond Meade. Recognized by TIME as one of the 100 Most Influential People in the World 2019 and a nominee for the 2023 Nobel Peace Prize, Meade led the successful passage of Amendment 4 in Florida. The grassroots initiative restored voting rights to over 1.4 million Floridians with past felony convictions and was the single largest expansion of voting rights in the country in half a century, bringing an end to 150 years of a Jim Crow-era law.

Civic Nebraska is dedicated to increasing K-12 civic engagement, fortifying statewide civic life and protecting voting rights. To learn more, visit CivicNebraska.org.