LNE students construct house in Havelock neighborhood

Lincoln Northeast High School students have completed construction of an affordable home at 5701 Ballard Ave.

Overcoming many challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic, the students, their instructor Bob Freese, contractor and Lincoln Housing Authority staff members worked together to finish the home by the end of the school year.

Generous financial contributions made by the Sowers Club of Nebraska Foundation, Lienemann Charitable Foundation, Ethel S. Abbott Charitable Foundation, First National Bank of Omaha, and City of Lincoln Urban Development also made the project possible.

The three-bedroom, two-bath house has 1,200 square feet of living space and includes a two-stall, attached garage. Northeast students have built a total of 28 houses since the residential construction program began in 1994.

Homes built by Northeast students are sold to Lincoln Housing Authority tenants at an affordable price under LHA's lease/purchase home ownership program.

Lincoln Public Schools' residential construction program provides students the opportunity to learn about and explore their talents in construction trades as a potential career while generating a much-needed affordable housing unit. Students frame in the house, install siding and roof sheathing, apply foundation insulation coating, paint the interior, install doors and complete finish carpentry work.

LHA funds pay for excavating the basement, pouring the foundation, heating and air conditioning, plumbing, electrical and concrete work, all of which are subcontracted out.

The general contractor for this year's house is Burt Muehling, owner of Muehling Homes.

Students who worked on building the house are Christopher Amory, Jack Bouwens, Tristan Brandt, Shane Burianek, Chaz Crouse, Nickolas Douglas, Jake Dunn, Brock Earlywine, Joseph Ferguson, Austin Finney, Camdyn Golden, Brayden Jennett, Trevor Jurgens, Alexis Lopez, Ian Lyon, Jalayah Madlock, Mer Puoch, Jordan Sacks, Aiden Shottenkirk, Troy Slechta, Tyler Stefkovich, Ian Tinsley, Marques Turner, Gavin Way, Hunter Whitney, Kelton Williams, Dylan Woodward and Lathan Zabel.

For more information about the program, contact Chris Lamberty, LHA executive director, at 402-434-5540.

