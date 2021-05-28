LNE grad Darweesh honored with D.J.'s Hero Award

Humoom Darweesh, who will graduate this afternoon from Lincoln Northeast High School, will be honored with the D.J.’s Hero Award -- which includes a $10,000 scholarship -- at the Salvation Army’s D.J.’s Hero Awards luncheon Wednesday, June 2, at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha.

Darweesh and her family arrived in Lincoln as Yazidi refugees in 2016, having experienced genocide at the hands of ISIS in Iraq. Determined to create a better life for herself and her parents, who had been deeply traumatized by all they had lost, Darweesh mastered English in two years and went on to earn a 3.671 GPA while working 30+ hours a week to support her family.

In addition to excelling academically, as well as volunteering and participating in sports -- something she was not allowed to do as a female in Iraq -- Darweesh also recently collaborated with the Lincoln Public Schools district office on a documentary about the challenges she has overcome as a refugee.

While living in Iraq, Darweesh witnessed inequitable and unethical medical practices, which has inspired her to pursue a degree in nursing. She then hopes to work for an organization such as Doctors without Borders, where she can help care for impoverished people around the world.