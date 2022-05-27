LNE Class of 1980 Reunion June 24-25

Activities will begin June 24 at 7 p.m. at Grata Bar & Lounge, 6891 A St., Suite 108. Then on June 25, tour the school at 10 a.m., followed by an 11 a.m. lunch at the Tastee Inn trailer at 5925 Adams St. (weather permitting). Lunch will be paid by each classmate. Then at 6 p.m., classmates will gather at the Isles Reception Hall, 6232 Havelock Ave.