The Lincoln Music Teachers Association (LMTA) recently hosted its 10th Composition Contest. Thirty-three students entered in six levels ranging from early elementary to adult students and teachers. All students received written comments from a judge and a certificate from LMTA. A performance of the winning and honorable mention compositions was presented at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church.

First, second and third place monetary awards were provided by the LMTA, and honorable mention awards were given courtesy of Dietze Music.

Dr. Randall Snyder served as adjudicator. Snyder has taught at colleges in Illinois, Wisconsin and the University of Nebraska, where he was resident composer. He currently is a freelance musician living in Lincoln and is an adjunct professor at Peru State College.

To date, 496 compositions have been submitted to this event, which takes place every other year. LMTA sponsors the competition, which introduces and exposes students of all ages and levels of development to this creative endeavor and provides an outlet for sharing original music.

Committee members were Marina Fabrikant and Marcia Wiebers with the assistance of LMTA President Krista Hafez. Jo Riecker-Karl served as photographer.

For more information about the Lincoln Music Teachers Association, visit www.LMTA.info. Nonmembers are invited to attend a meeting as a guest.