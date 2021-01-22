LMTA sponsors virtual jazz experience

The Lincoln Music Teachers Association (LMTA) will host a virtual jazz experience with Dr. Hans Sturm (double bassist) and Jackie Allen (jazz vocalist) at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 30.

The renowned husband and wife duo have toured extensively, performing as soloists and collaborating with many throughout the United States and the world. Sturm is currently Hixson-Lied professor of Double Bass and Jazz Studies at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's Glenn Korff School of Music.

Allen teaches music at Doane College, in Crete and in Lincoln, and instructs her adult course Torch Singer 101.

This virtual jazz event is for LMTA students, fourth grade through adult, and their teachers. The only prerequisite is that participants are open-minded and interested in exploring new musical vistas that they likely have not considered before.

The jazz experience will include a brief performance, followed by a walkthrough of various improvisation exercises. Students and teachers are welcome to try these exercises in real time (muted) for a more hands-on improvisation experience.

Nonmember guests are welcome. Email hafezpiano@gmail.com to RSVP.

