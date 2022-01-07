LMTA sponsors in-person jazz workshop Jan. 17

The Lincoln Music Teachers Association will host an in-person jazz experience with Dr. Hans Sturm (double bassist) and Jackie Allen (jazz vocalist) Monday, Jan. 17, at 1 p.m. at Fellowship Community Church, 8451 Eagle Crest Rd.

This event will involve students, fourth grade through adult, and their teachers. The only prerequisite is that participants are open-minded and interested in exploring new musical ideas that they likely have not considered before. The jazz experience will include a brief performance, followed by a walk-through of various improvisation exercises.

The renowned husband and wife duo have toured extensively, performing as soloists and collaborating with many throughout the United States and the world. Sturm is Hixson-Lied professor of double bass and jazz studies at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Glenn Korff School of Music. Allen teaches music at Doane College in Crete and instructs her adult course, Torch Singer 101, in Lincoln.

Guests are welcome. Email hafezpiano@gmail.com to RSVP.

