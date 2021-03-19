LMTA Composition Contest winners to perform Sunday

Student winners of the 2021 biennial Lincoln Music Teachers Association (LMTA) Composition Contest will perform their compositions in an in-person recital at 4 p.m. Sunday, March 21 at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2225 Washington St.

Tom Larson, assistant professor of composition (emerging media and digital arts) at UNL’s Glenn Korff School of Music, has served as this year’s composition contest judge. He will also be featured in a special performance at the recital. LMTA committee members are Marcia Wiebers, Jane Sonneland and Marina Fabrikant.

The recital is free and open to the public. Masks will be required, and social distancing will be observed.

For more information on the LMTA, click the “Contact us” button at www.LMTA.info or see the Lincoln Music Teachers Association Facebook page.

