LMTA brings piano masterclass by Dr. Mark Clinton of UNL

The Lincoln Music Teachers Association (LMTA) will host a piano masterclass by Dr. Mark Clinton for LMTA students from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. on Saturday, April 10, at Fellowship Community Church, 8451 Eagle Crest Road in Lincoln.

Clinton is currently Hixson-Lied professor of piano and head of the keyboard area at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He will be teaching via Zoom, and students have the option to play in person or by Zoom.

The event is free and open to the public. Nonmembers must register at www.LMTA.info using the “Contact Us” button in the left margin. Masking and social distancing will be required at the church.

Founded in 1942, LMTA’s mission is to provide quality music instruction, continuing education and mutual support among members and their students, and community outreach to promote the arts. For more information or to join LMTA, contact Krista Hafez at hafezpiano@gmail.com.

About the presenter