LMGA hosts long-running youth event

The Lincoln Municipal Golf Association hosted the annual Chuck Domant Adult-Youth Scotch Twosome golf tournament Aug. 6-7 at Jim Ager Junior Golf Course. This tournament was named a couple of years ago after Domant because of his involvement in the golf community in Lincoln.

It is the longest-running golf tournament that the LMGA hosts. There are now adults playing in the tournament who also played as youth. The format is a challenge to the teams that consist of a youth and adult such as a parent, grandparent, uncle or aunt, or just an older person.

Each team alternates shots until the round is finished, which makes for some great stories. The teams are placed into divisions according to the youths' age and gender. Divisions I, II and V play nine holes on Saturday and 18 holes on Sunday, while Divisions III, IV and VI play nine holes both days.

The field had 47 teams that teed it up and enjoyed the great weather.

Following play on Sunday, activities included lunch, golf prizes for all youth and medals for the top three teams in each division.

Each youth's name is listed first followed by the adult's name.

Division I – Boys 14-15

1st place – Dylan Reineke & Justin Reineke - 104

2nd place – Koa White & Zachary White – 116

3rd place – Zachery Phillips & Kris Phillips - 149

Division II – Boys 12-13

1st place – Jax Kildare & Treves Kildare - 97

2nd place – Mason Moscrip & Jared Moscrip – 103

3rd place – Kolter Wellman & Rusty Wellman – 103

Division III – Boys 10-11

1st place – Maddex Dell & Isaiah Dell – 77

2nd place – Kyler Dankenbring & Bob Dankenbring – 93

3rd place – Beckham Lovelace & Nick McElugin – 94

Division IV – Boys 8-9

1st place – Ben Wells & Brett Wells – 69

2nd place – Liam Foreman & Wade Foreman – 72

3rd place – Kyran Aten & Alex Aten – 72

Division V - Girls 12-15

1st place - Rylee Zimmerman & Scott Zimmerman – 109

2nd place – Bryelle Springer & Matt Springer - 120

3rd place – Collette Essay & Andrew Essay - 124

Division VI – Girls 8-11

1st place – Ella Becker & Max Marquart – 96

2nd place – Addison May-Harris & Matthew Harris – 105