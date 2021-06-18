Little Sprouts Preschool in the Park event June 29

The Calvert Recreation Center invites parents, guardians and their preschool-age children to learn about the Little Sprouts Preschool program from 10-11:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 29, at Henry Park, 44th Street and Prescott Avenue.

The Preschool in the Park event will offer activities such as bubbles, building materials, arts and crafts, and provide information about the preschool at the Calvert Recreation Center. The preschool teacher and director will be available to answer questions.

Little Sprouts is a half-day preschool program for children ages 3 to 5, focusing on fun early childhood experiences and connecting children with nature in an urban setting. Little Sprouts is committed to supporting the learning and development of children as they prepare for kindergarten and beyond and is a Step Up to Quality participating program.

Enrollment for the 2021/22 school year is now open. A $50 nonrefundable enrollment fee is required with registration. Space is limited. Online enrollment is available at parks.lincoln.ne.gov (search: preschool). Enrollment options include:

• Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9-11:30 a.m., $69 per month;

• Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 9-11:30 a.m., $97 per month; and