Lincoln’s Symphony Orchestra invites young musicians to enter LSO’s 2023-24 Young Artist Competition and win an opportunity to perform as a soloist with a professional orchestra. The competition will take place Sunday, Oct. 22, at 3 p.m.

Applications must be submitted by Wednesday, Sept. 27

To be eligible, musicians must be 20 years old or younger on the day of the audition, play an instrument, submit an application with a letter of recommendation and participate in an audition Oct. 22.

The winner will have the opportunity to perform as a soloist with the orchestra at LSO’s Pops Concert at the Lied Center for Performing Arts on Friday, Feb. 16, at 7:30 p.m. The winner also receives the title of LSO Young Artist winner, a private rehearsal and coaching with LSO Music Director Edward Polochick, a $500 cash prize and media exposure.

Recent Young Artist Competition winners include Nicholas Li, cello, from Lincoln East High School; Paige Michaud, flute, from the University of Nebraska-Omaha; Richelle Shi, piano, from Adlai E. Stevenson High School in Long Grove, Illinois; Derek Hwang, cello, from North High School in Sioux City, Iowa; and William White, trombone, from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Applications are available at http://lincolnsymphony.com/young-artist-competition, by contacting the LSO office at 402-476-2211 or by emailing Jenna Ferdon at Jenna@lincolnsymphony.com. Submit all completed applications to Lincoln’s Symphony Orchestra, Attn: Young Artist Competition, 233 S. 13th St., Ste. 1702, Lincoln, NE 68508.