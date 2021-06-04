Lincoln youth selected for Cornhusker Girls State

Sixteen young women from Lincoln high schools have been chosen to be among the approximately 200 high school juniors scheduled to attend the American Legion Auxiliary’s 2021 Cornhusker Girls State.

This year's Girls State session will take place virtually from June 13-18 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Girls State is an educational program that teaches about city, county and state government in a nonpartisan manner. Students selected to attend must have good scholastic records and demonstrate leadership qualities, honesty and good character.

Lincoln’s American Legion Auxiliary Unit 3 and Havelock American Legion Auxiliary Unit 342 sponsor the Lincoln students who attend and contribute the enrollment fee for some. A number of other community organizations also contribute enrollment fees. Schools represented, students, parents and financial contributors are as follows:

Lincoln Northeast High School: Nour Al-janabi, daughter of Hanon Aribi, Havelock ALA Unit 342.