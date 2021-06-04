Lincoln youth selected for Cornhusker Girls State

Sixteen young women from Lincoln high schools have been chosen to be among the approximately 200 high school juniors scheduled to attend the American Legion Auxiliary’s 2021 Cornhusker Girls State.
This year's Girls State session will take place virtually from June 13-18 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Girls State is an educational program that teaches about city, county and state government in a nonpartisan manner. Students selected to attend must have good scholastic records and demonstrate leadership qualities, honesty and good character.
Lincoln’s American Legion Auxiliary Unit 3 and Havelock American Legion Auxiliary Unit 342 sponsor the Lincoln students who attend and contribute the enrollment fee for some. A number of other community organizations also contribute enrollment fees. Schools represented, students, parents and financial contributors are as follows:
Lincoln Northeast High School: Nour Al-janabi, daughter of Hanon Aribi, Havelock ALA Unit 342.
Lincoln East High School: Sabrina Benford, daughter of Beth Ann Benford, Lincoln Women’s Chamber of Commerce; Hattie Vyhlidal, daughter of Chad and Amy Vyhlidal, Lincoln Center Kiwanis; and Hannah Warnke, daughter of Marcus and Cindy Warnke, 8/40 Salon 832.
Lincoln High School: Clementine Ewomsan, daughter of Avioss Koumessi/Sam Sodji, Lincoln Women of Today; Trinity Goodwin, daughter of John and Tina Goodwin, Lincoln Legionnaire Club; Agatha Magoola, daughter of Monica Magoola, Lincoln Southeast Kiwanis; Anna Miller, daughter of Tim and Heather Miller, Lincoln American Legion Auxiliary Unit 3; and Novalee Schmit, daughter of Ashley Ulmer Schmit, Optimist Club of Lincoln.
Lincoln Southeast High School: Aubrey Nydahl, daughter of Scott and Kristi Nydahl, Lincoln Capital City Kiwanis Club; and Raegan Mulliner, daughter of Todd and Kristi Mulliner, Lincoln Bethany Lions Club.
Lincoln Lutheran High School: Mallory Schmidt, daughter of Nathan and Sarah Schmidt, Lincoln Cornhusker Kiwanis Club.
Lincoln Pius X High School: Rachel Downey, daughter of Robert and Brenda Downey, Lincoln American Legion Auxiliary Unit 3; and Katherine Tvrdy, daughter of Doug and Melissa Trvdy, Lincoln 40/8 Voiture 103.
Lincoln North Star High School: Oluwatofnmi Ejembi, daughter of John and Victoria Ejembi, Sons of The American Legion Squadron 3; and Alison Francisco, daughter of Lance and Amy Francisco, Lincoln Center Kiwanis.