Lincoln YMCA hosts 2nd annual swimsuit drive for youth

The YMCA of Lincoln is hosting its second annual community-wide swimsuit drive today through May 23, collecting new and gently used swimsuits for more than 150 children enrolled in grant-based swim lessons this summer.

The opportunity to teach youth how to swim, along with lifesaving water safety skills, is made possible by a swimming lesson grant through Y-USA and in partnership with Lincoln Public Schools, Lincoln Community Learning Centers and Family Service Lincoln.

To participate, donors can drop off swimsuits at any of the four Lincoln YMCA locations. Sizes needed are youth XS-XL for boys and girls (one-piece preferred). Swimsuits will be distributed to students attending Lincoln’s Community Learning Centers, with swim lessons beginning in early June.

New this year, YMCA and community members donating swimsuits will be entered to win one free session (six classes) of group swimming lessons at the Lincoln YMCA along with a free week pass to “Try the Y.”

Drop-off Locations are:

Cooper YMCA – 6767 S. 14th St.;

Copple Family YMCA – 8700 Yankee Woods Drive;

Fallbrook YMCA – 700 Penrose Drive; and

Northeast YMCA – 2601 N. 70th St.

Gift cards and monetary donations will also be accepted. Drop swimsuits off at the front desk of any Lincoln YMCA branch or mail to the YMCA of Lincoln, 570 Fallbrook Blvd., Ste 210, Lincoln, NE 68521 (Memo: Swimsuit Drive).

“Two of the biggest barriers families face when wanting to provide swim lessons for their children are transportation and cost – both for the lessons and swimsuits,” shared Tabetha Burnham, aquatics director at the Northeast YMCA. “As the community’s leader in swim instruction, we’re grateful to be in a position to teach children of all ages and from all backgrounds the importance of water safety while helping overcome fears.”

To learn more about the swimming lesson grant, visit YMCALincoln.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0