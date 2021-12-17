Lincoln YMCA Giving Tree brings holiday cheer to students

The YMCA of Lincoln is making the holidays a little brighter for children at Elliott Elementary School.

The YMCA’s annual Giving Tree program collected nearly a thousand donations so that every student at Elliott Elementary would receive a special holiday gift this year. Gifts were distributed by YMCA staff and volunteers through the Y’s Community Learning Center (CLC) program on Tuesday, Dec. 14.

With 89 percent of students qualifying for free and reduced lunches, the central Lincoln neighborhood near 25th and O streets is home to a diverse range of lower-income families.

“Over the last few weeks, countless toys, books and winter clothing items were collected at our four YMCA membership facilities,” shared Alexis Lipson, Elliott CLC director. “The Giving Tree truly brings people together over the holidays, and seeing the joy in these children’s faces reminds us why this is such a meaningful tradition at the Y.”