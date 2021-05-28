Lincoln transit offers special discounts for young riders

Lincoln's StarTran bus service now offers its summer StarPass at no charge for riders ages 5 to 18.

The StarPass is valid today through Aug. 31 and includes special discounts from 21 participating sponsors such as Runza, Cycle Works and Marcus Theaters.

“We want to help families recover from the pandemic by offering the StarPass at no cost this year,” said Transit Manager Mike Davis. “We are happy to be able to continue providing safe transportation for youth as we cautiously move forward.”

The StarPass is available in three ways:

• Visit the StarTran office at 710 J St., 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays;

• Pick up a pass at one of the outlet locations listed at lincoln.ne.gov/starpass;

• Pick up a StarPass on the bus from 5:15 a.m. to 9:55 p.m. weekdays, or 5:55 a.m. to 7:05 p.m. Saturdays.

For more information about the StarPass and StarTran services, visit transit.lincoln.ne.gov or call 402-476-1234.

