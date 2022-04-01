Lincoln students win writing competition

Local students competed for the 23rd year in the annual Letters About Literature competition, a statewide reading and writing promotion program, and two Lincoln students were named winners. They wrote to tell an author about how books can make a difference in a young person’s life.

The young Lincoln writing winners are Madison Mittelstet for a letter to Tui T. Sutherland, and Hugh Skretta for a letter to Joelle Charbonneau. Winners were chosen from three competition levels: upper elementary, middle, and secondary school.

The students wrote personal letters to authors explaining how his or her work changed their view of themselves or the world. They selected authors from any genre, fiction or nonfiction, contemporary or classic.

The Nebraska winners will be honored at a luncheon and receive cash prizes and gift certificates. Their winning letters will be placed in the Jane Pope Geske Heritage Room of Nebraska Authors at Bennett Martin Public Library in Lincoln.

Young Nebraska writers who wrote winning letters in the Letters About Literature competition will also receive award certificates signed by Gov. Pete Ricketts at a proclamation signing ceremony Monday, April 4.

The Letters About Literature competition encourages young people to read, be inspired and write back to the author (living or dead) who had an impact on their lives. This annual contest is coordinated and sponsored by the Nebraska Center for the Book, Nebraska Library Commission, Houchen Bindery Ltd., Humanities Nebraska and Chapters Bookstore in Seward.

For more information about the competition, see http://centerforthebook.nebraska.gov/programs/LAL.html.

The Nebraska Center for the Book is housed at the Nebraska Library Commission and brings together the state’s readers, writers, booksellers, librarians, publishers, printers, educators and scholars to build the community of the book, supporting programs to celebrate and stimulate public interest in books, reading, and the written word. The Nebraska Center for the Book is supported by the Nebraska Library Commission.

As the state library agency, the Nebraska Library Commission is an advocate for the library and information needs of all Nebraskans. The mission of the Library Commission is statewide promotion, development and coordination of library and information services, “bringing together people and information.”

