Lincoln students win in statewide writing competition

Three Lincoln students were winners among students from across Nebraska who competed in the 22nd annual Letters About Literature competition.

The students wrote to tell an author about how books can make a difference in a young person’s life. Young Nebraska writers who wrote winning letters in the competition will receive award certificates signed by Gov. Pete Ricketts.

Letters About Literature is a statewide reading and writing promotion program. The competition encourages young people to read, be inspired and write back to the author (living or dead) who had an impact on their lives.

The contest is coordinated and sponsored by the Nebraska Center for the Book, Nebraska Library Commission, Houchen Bindery Ltd., Humanities Nebraska and Chapters Bookstore in Seward.

Young Lincoln writers to be honored are:

Oslo Gregg, who wrote to Homer Hickman;

Annika Srivastav for her letter to Michelle Obama; and

Runner-up winner Lina Dvorak for her letter to Melissa Bashardoust.