Lincoln students awarded Seals of Biliteracy

Two Lincoln students have been awarded Seals of Biliteracy by the Nebraska Department of Education and the Nebraska International Language Association.

Karissa Rieck of Lincoln Southwest High School received her Seal of Biliteracy in French, and Janna Marley of Lincoln High School received her Seal of Biliteracy in Spanish. The Nebraska Seal of Biliteracy honors high school students who have achieved a high level of proficiency in English and at least one other language.

Students apply for the Nebraska Seal of Biliteracy after demonstrating proficiency based on the Nebraska World Language Standards that focus on communication, cultures, connections, communities and cognition within a language other than English.

More information about the Nebraska Seal of Biliteracy can be found online at: www.education.ne.gov/worldlanguage/nebraska-seal-of-biliteracy.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0