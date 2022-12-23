Lincoln student-athletes named to All-Academic team at Wartburg

Two Wartburg College fall sport student-athletes from Lincoln were named to the American Rivers Conference 2022 All-Academic Team.

Lincolnites honored include Lexus Church, a member of the women’s soccer team, and Yushin Gossin, a member of the men’s soccer team.

To be eligible for the A-R-C All-Academic Team honors, a student-athlete must be on the eligibility list for the sport of nomination, at least a sophomore in academic standing with at least one year in residence and attain a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 or better (on a 4.0 scale).

Located in Waverly, Iowa, Wartburg is affiliated with the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America and named after the castle in Germany where Martin Luther took refuge disguised as a knight during the stormy days of the Reformation while translating the Bible from Greek into German.