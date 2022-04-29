Lincoln South Rotary Club helps Early Head Start

Lincoln South Rotary Club recognizes the value of education. When the club learned that the Early Head Start program in Lincoln was expanding, club members looked into ways to help.

"We support this organization because we can be assured that our dollars are being put to good use," said DeEtta Vrana, South Rotary president. "Providing quality education at an early age will help these children grow and mature into successful adults."

The Early Head Start program collaborated with South Rotary to provide two multi-child strollers. The commercial-grade strollers are important to Early Head Start to ensure safe transport of children.

“In 2021, Community Action expanded its Early Head Start program to serve 72 additional infants and toddlers,” said Heather Loughman, CEO. “With this expansion came a need for additional supplies to care for children. We are so grateful for Lincoln South Rotary Club members, whose generous support enabled us to purchase new strollers to have at our new center.”

When asked about the need for expansion, Loughman responded, “In Lincoln, 75% of children under age 6 have all parents in the workforce. It is crucial to ensure families have access to quality care for their children to maintain economic stability. Through this expansion, Community Action added 72 additional early childhood enrollment slots for children from low-income backgrounds, with services provided at no cost to families.”

During the presentation of the check representing the stroller purchase, Vrana said, “Lincoln South Rotary Club is just one of many local, statewide, national and international clubs supporting the communities and fulfilling the Rotary theme Serve to Change Lives.”

For information about Lincoln South Rotary Club, visit www.lincolnsouthrotary.org.

