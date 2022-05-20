Lincoln South Rotary Club awards scholarships

Lincoln South Rotary Club awarded two scholarships for $1,000 each at its May 13 meeting.

“It was a difficult task indeed to select only two recipients from all of the applications that we received,” said Mary Gilbride, scholarship selection committee chair. “Every student has been active in academics and service, and all are deserving candidates.”

The scholarship winners are:

Emma Anderson, who is graduating from Lincoln High School and the LPS Science Focus Program. She is an honor roll student and has received academic letters for outstanding academic performance. She is a member of the National Honor Society and has received a number of academic awards. She has lettered in varsity golf and twice received a Lincoln Public Schools Scholar/Athlete award.

She has performed volunteer service work that includes coaching children, and working on both environmental issues and gender-equity issues. In addition to her school and volunteer activities, she has been employed during her high school years. Emma’s parents are Denise and Doug Anderson.

Emma will attend Washburn University in Topeka, Kansas, and has been accepted into the Washburn Honors Program. She intends to select a double major program with a primary major in Economics.

Zein Saleh will graduate from Lincoln North Star High School. He is an honors student and is president of North Star’s chapter of the National Honor Society. Zein has been on the student council for four years and has held the positions of president, secretary and advertising chair.

He has received a number of academic awards. He is active in debate and has twice won the NSCTA State Lincoln Douglas Debate. He is a 2022 Nebraska delegate to the U.S. Senate Youth Program.

Zein has participated in volunteer activities designed to increase the participation of students with low income and/or diverse backgrounds in academic and extracurricular activities, including the development of writing and communication skills, debating skills and participation in advance placement and honors courses. In addition to his school and volunteer activities, he has been employed during his high school years. Zein’s parents are Abla Hasan and Hassan Saleh.

He will attend college in the fall and intends to major in political science. He would like to pursue a minor in sociology and also in Arabic. He plans to attend law school.

Closing the meeting, Club President DeEtta Vrana commented, “The Rotary theme this year is ‘Serve to Change Lives.’ Listening to these young, articulate students, we can be sure that they have already impacted many lives and will continue as leaders to serve us all into the future.”

For information about Lincoln South Rotary Club, visit www.lincolnsouthrotary.org.

