Lincoln Quilters Guild scholarship ap's due April 1

Lincoln Quilters Guild (LQG) invites applicants for its 2022 scholarship. An award of up to $1,000 supports quilt-related research by individuals engaged in studies in textile history or conservation, the creative execution of quilting, or its artistic, cultural, economic, historic or scientific impact.

Applications are due April 1 and must include a completed application form and letters of recommendation from two persons acquainted with the applicant’s quilt-related work, interests or research.

Complete information about the scholarship, application requirements and the application form are available through Lincoln Quilters Guild at www.lincolnquiltersguild.org/outreach/ (click the Scholarship tab) or by mail to Lincoln Quilters Guild, P.O. Box 6861, Lincoln, NE 68506.

The purpose of Lincoln Quilters Guild is:

• to impart knowledge of the art and craftsmanship associated with quilting and patchwork;

• to further interest and encourage men and women in performing these arts;

• to exhibit fine examples of quilts and patchwork in appropriate public exhibitions;

• to educate, learn, preserve and pass along whatever information exists about quilts and patchwork of past and present;

• to afford an opportunity to the general public to appreciate quilting and allied arts; and

• to exchange knowledge and information in these arts among members of the Guild.

