Lincoln Northeast students receive P.E.O. scholarships

Sophia Mirabella and Dreya Roberts, both Lincoln Northeast High School seniors, have been named recipients of scholarships from the Nebraska State Chapter of the P.E.O. Sisterhood to attend Cottey College in Nevada, Missouri, during the 2021-22 school term.

The P.E.O. Sisterhood awarded the scholarships in recognition of these students' leadership and scholastic achievements. The Sisterhood is a philanthropic, educational organization with the purpose of increasing women's opportunities for higher education. Cottey College, a women's college, is owned and supported by P.E.O. as one of its six educational projects.