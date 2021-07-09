Lincoln Lutheran wins NSAA Cup in Class C girls division

The Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA) recently announced the final standings for its NSAA Cup, an All-Activities Award presented to Nebraska high schools. Lincoln Lutheran won first place in the Class C girls division and fifth place in the overall division with boys and girls combined.

Award recipients are determined by a point system based on participation and placement in NSAA activities such as state tournaments and district music contests.

The Lady Warriors had a banner year in 2020-21, racking up points for participating and placing in six different NSAA state tournaments, including volleyball, golf, basketball, softball, track and soccer.

How does a small high school pull off that kind of success in so many different sports? Multi-sport athletes. Among the Lady Warriors, there are nine three-sport athletes and eight two-sport athletes.

“Multi-sport athletes are vital in a small school, plus it’s something college coaches value when recruiting,” says Joel Brase, athletic director at Lincoln Lutheran Middle and High School.

Brase says that the depth of talent among this particular group of all-around athletes has contributed to their success.

“Individually, each of them has a number one sport -- but collectively, they cross over from season to season, each dedicating themselves completely to the sport they’re playing at the time and, in turn, compliment each other.”

