Lincoln Junior Stars finish 3rd at Nationals

The Lincoln Junior Stars varsity hockey team made history with its first-ever bid to the USA Hockey National Championship in Dallas, Texas, March 24-28. The team placed third out of 18 teams in its division.

The Junior Stars won the opener over Hilliard Hockey Club from Ohio, 4-3. Then they had a tough loss against Crown Point from Indiana 1-5, but came back the next day with a win over the Northwest Arkansas Ice Hogs, 3-0.

On Sunday, they faced the Rushmore Thunder from South Dakota and won 5-4, which put the Junior Stars in the semifinals. In the semifinal game, they played the Northport Huntington Tigers from New York and lost 2-3 in overtime, which resulted in the third-place bronze medal.

The Lincoln Junior Stars’ varsity and junior varsity hockey teams participated in the Midwest High School Hockey League during the regular season. Both teams made it to the state tournament in Des Moines, Iowa, which included teams from Nebraska, Kansas and Iowa. The Junior Stars’ varsity and JV teams consist of players from Lincoln, Kearney, Minden, Fort Calhoun, Norris, Louisville, Gretna, Blair and Millard.

