Lincoln Junior Stars finish 3rd at Nationals

Lincoln Junior Stars national bronze medal team

Members and coaches of the Lincoln Junior Stars USA Hockey National bronze medal team are (front, from left) Andrew Olsen, Lucas Epperson, Carson Catherall, Austen Madsen, Max Ivanov, Mason White, Heath Topil and Eli Morrison. Middle row, from left: Cody Hiatt, Jacob Broadfoot, Jacob Ehlers, Kaleb Seibel, Colin Kreifels, Adam Brown, Randy Roblyer, Assistant Coach Nick Dahlberg, Kaiden Varejcka and Quinten Clausen III. Back row, from left: Defense Coach Devin Roeder, Head Coach Eric Alexander, Goalie Coach Luke Thompson, Dylan Mitchell, Trenton Impens, Jayce Polivka and Brett Nauenburg.

 COURTESY PHOTO

The Lincoln Junior Stars varsity hockey team made history with its first-ever bid to the USA Hockey National Championship in Dallas, Texas, March 24-28. The team placed third out of 18 teams in its division.

The Junior Stars won the opener over Hilliard Hockey Club from Ohio, 4-3. Then they had a tough loss against Crown Point from Indiana 1-5, but came back the next day with a win over the Northwest Arkansas Ice Hogs, 3-0.

On Sunday, they faced the Rushmore Thunder from South Dakota and won 5-4, which put the Junior Stars in the semifinals. In the semifinal game, they played the Northport Huntington Tigers from New York and lost 2-3 in overtime, which resulted in the third-place bronze medal.

The Lincoln Junior Stars’ varsity and junior varsity hockey teams participated in the Midwest High School Hockey League during the regular season. Both teams made it to the state tournament in Des Moines, Iowa, which included teams from Nebraska, Kansas and Iowa. The Junior Stars’ varsity and JV teams consist of players from Lincoln, Kearney, Minden, Fort Calhoun, Norris, Louisville, Gretna, Blair and Millard.

