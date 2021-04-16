Lincoln High Theater to premiere 'Ghosts on the Wall'

The Lincoln High School Theater Department will present three performances of "The Ghosts on the Wall," livestreamed from LHS’s Ted Sorensen Theater on Thursday and Friday, April 22-23 at 7 p.m., and Saturday, April 24 at 2 p.m.

The cast of 24 features senior Ethan Rask as Curt Schoenwald and juniors Emma Benson as Regina Schoenwald and Evan Works as Ken Wald.

The play, written by Lincoln High School teacher and director Chris Maly, is based on actual letters written by the Schoenwalds from Nazi Germany that were found in former Lincoln resident Kenneth Wald’s home. The play’s content merges the letters with the words of Wald, the Schoenwalds' grandson.

Livestream tickets are $5 plus a service fee per device and are available at tedsorensentheatre.ludus.com. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, only a limited number of family members may attend performances in person.

The 2021 production of "The Ghosts on the Wall" was originally slated for the 2020 spring show but was postponed due to the pandemic. This will be the first high school production of the play. It is being treated as a historical theatrical workshop to teach students and audiences about the Wald family letters, and the events surrounding their struggle to leave Germany and reunite with their son in Lincoln.