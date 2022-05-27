 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lincoln G.O.L.D. program awards scholarships

The Lincoln G.O.L.D. (Girls Organization for Leadership and Development) scholarship program was created to recognize high school seniors who demonstrate excellent leadership in their school and community. Young men and women who plan to attend college in Nebraska are eligible to apply.

The Lincoln G.O.LD. mentorship program strives to teach high school junior and senior girls crucial leadership skills and how to give back to their community after high school. The mentorship program will start in August. Applicants are still being accepted. For more information, visit www.lincolngold.org.

Scholarship winners are identified by a committee of current and former educators. Over the past seven years, Lincoln G.O.L.D. has awarded 233 scholarships totaling $466,000. The organization’s next scholarship gala is being planned for March 26, 2023.

The 2022 Lincoln G.O.L.D. scholarship winners are pictured here.

