The Lincoln G.O.L.D. Board of Directors has awarded 40 scholarships to high school graduates in the Lincoln community.

The student recipients were selected based on their demonstrated community service and leadership. Each $2,000 tuition scholarship was awarded to Lincoln-area high school seniors who plan to attend a Nebraska college or university.

“Lincoln G.O.L.D. seeks to award students who demonstrate that they are leaders in their schools and in our community,” said Robin Netz, founder and president. “Support raised through our mentorship program, annual gala and community sponsors enable us to award students who are planning to stay in Nebraska for their higher education. Our hope is that they will choose to stay in Nebraska, sharing their talents and leadership skills in our communities.”

The outstanding students who were awarded the 2023 scholarships attended the following high schools: Freeman, Lincoln Christian, Lincoln East, Lincoln High, Lincoln Lutheran, Lincoln Southeast, Lincoln Southwest, Malcolm, Norris, North Star, Pius X and Waverly.

Founded in 2015, the Lincoln G.O.L.D. mission is “To empower young women through leadership development and community involvement while providing scholarships for area high school seniors who embody the goals and spirit of Lincoln G.O.L.D. and plan to attend a Nebraska-based college or university.”

Since the program’s inception, a total of $544,000 has been raised to ease the financial burden of higher education for 272 students.

For more details about Lincoln G.O.L.D. mentorship and scholarship programs, visit www.lincolngold.org.