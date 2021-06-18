Lincoln G.O.L.D. awards 33 scholarships to local students

The Lincoln G.O.L.D. (Girls Organization for Leadership and Development) scholarship program was created to recognize high school seniors who demonstrate excellent leadership in their school and community. Both young men and women who plan to attend college in Nebraska are eligible to apply.

Scholarship winners are identified by a committee of current and former educators, and they were honored at a June 25 gala at Embassy Suites in downtown Lincoln. Over the past six years, 169 scholarships have been awarded totaling $338,000.

The 2021 Lincoln G.O.L.D. scholarship winners are pictured here.

