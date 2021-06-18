 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lincoln G.O.L.D. awards 33 scholarships to local students
0 Comments

Lincoln G.O.L.D. awards 33 scholarships to local students

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Lincoln G.O.L.D. (Girls Organization for Leadership and Development) scholarship program was created to recognize high school seniors who demonstrate excellent leadership in their school and community. Both young men and women who plan to attend college in Nebraska are eligible to apply.

Scholarship winners are identified by a committee of current and former educators, and they were honored at a June 25 gala at Embassy Suites in downtown Lincoln. Over the past six years, 169 scholarships have been awarded totaling $338,000.

The 2021 Lincoln G.O.L.D. scholarship winners are pictured here.

+32 
Becker, Alex.jpg

Becker, Alex

 COURTESY PHOTOS
+32 
Bestmann, Braeden.jpeg

Bestmann, Braeden
+32 
Blanchard, Sydnie.jpg

Blanchard, Sydnie

 COURTESY PHOTOS
+32 
Brazda, Rilee.jpg

Brazda, Rilee
+32 
Brockhaus, Derek.jpeg

Brockhaus, Derek
+32 
Bunz, Ellie.jpg

Bunz, Ellie
+32 
Clarke, Bridget.jpeg

Clarke, Bridget
+32 
Derowitsch, Jenna.jpeg

Derowitsch, Jenna
+32 
Ernstmeyer, Addi

Ernstmeyer, Addi

 COURTESY PHOTOS
+32 
Fanton, Lainie.jpeg

Fanton, Lainie
+32 
Gabel, Nate.jpg

Gabel, Nate
+32 
Gates, Andrew.JPG

Gates, Andrew
+32 
Gubbels, Sydney.jpeg

Gubbels, Sydney
+32 
Hausmann, Alexandra.jpeg

Hausmann, Alexandra
+32 
Herbin, Elizabeth.jpeg

Herbin, Elizabeth
+32 
Kinghorn, Jaime.JPG

Kinghorn, Jaime
+32 
Kleinbeck, Jacob.jpg

Kleinbeck, Jacob
+32 
Kreikemeier, Abby.jpeg

Kreikemeier, Abby

 COURTESY PHOTO BY JENNIFER SCHULTZ
+32 
Langenberg, Evan.jpeg

Langenberg, Evan
+32 
Lee, Minju.jpeg

Lee, Minju
+32 
Muhlbach, Haley.jpeg

Muhlbach, Haley
+32 
Nguyen, Anna.jpg

Nguyen, Anna
+32 
Nguyen, Kayleen

Nguyen, Kayleen 

 Brenna Bode
+32 
Niday, Ally.jpeg

Niday, Ally
+32 
Olberding, Hailey.jpeg

Olberding, Hailey
+32 
Palmer, Evada

Palmer, Evada

 COURTESY PHOTO BY Ella Johnson Photography
+32 
Puelz, Joshua.png

Puelz, Joshua
+32 
Scott, Cora.jpeg

Scott, Cora
+32 
Stull, Lauren.jpeg

Stull, Lauren
+32 
Van Meter, Brayan.jpg

Van Meter, Brayan
+32 
Vollbrecht, Jacob.jpg

Vollbrecht, Jacob
+32 
Warner, Delaney.jpeg

Warner, Delaney
+32 
Zakladniy, Daniil.jpeg

Zakladniy, Daniil
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News