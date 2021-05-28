Lincoln East Rotary Club awards scholarships

Lincoln East Rotary Club has awarded $1,000 scholarships to four Lancaster County high school graduating seniors who plan to go to college in Nebraska.
Students are selected for the award based on several factors including good academic performance, being a leader in their school, community service and financial need. Letters of recommendation are considered during the evaluation of students’ applications.
Committee Chair Lillie Larsen and members David Caudy and Dennis Schmidt select students to be recommended to receive the scholarships. The goal of the Rotarians is to help students cover the costs of their education for the 2021-22 academic year.
The winners are:
• Nadim Al-Ramahy, from Lincoln North Star High School, plans to attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln as an engineering major. Nadim said that his uncle, who is a mechanical engineer at Kawasaki, sparked his interest in becoming an engineer. Nadim’s high school counselor expressed strong confidence in Nadim and expects him to be one of the top students graduating from UNL.
• William Cao, from Lincoln North Star High School, will attend the UNL Pre-Health Program with the intention of becoming a registered Nurse. He said that going to college will help him achieve his lifetime goals and beyond. William has been active in Upward Bound throughout high school, and participated in volunteer activities including gardening at an elementary school and the Adopt-A-Highway program to pick up litter.
• Makenzi Hansen, from Lincoln East High School, plans to major in computer science at Nebraska Wesleyan University in the fall. Makenzi has always been fascinated with computers and thinks that in the age of technology, she is called to study computer science. In addition to a full high school schedule, when she was 15, Makenzi organized and started her own nonprofit business called Makenzi’s Closet. She collects and launders used clothing that she donates to underprivileged people across Lincoln.
• Ella Hendricksen, from Lincoln Southeast High School, plans to study at UNL and is the first member of her family to attend college. Ella volunteered at Bryan Medical Center weekly before the pandemic and plans to become a pediatrician. She is passionate about medicine, because with training in medicine she can have an impact on other people's lives.
The four students receiving scholarships demonstrate the Rotary motto: “Service Above Self, Humanitarian Service: High Ethical Standards.” Lincoln East Rotary Club has supported the scholarship program for 20 years and looks forward to continuing to help deserving students in the future.