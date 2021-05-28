Lincoln East Rotary Club awards scholarships

Lincoln East Rotary Club has awarded $1,000 scholarships to four Lancaster County high school graduating seniors who plan to go to college in Nebraska.

Students are selected for the award based on several factors including good academic performance, being a leader in their school, community service and financial need. Letters of recommendation are considered during the evaluation of students’ applications.

Committee Chair Lillie Larsen and members David Caudy and Dennis Schmidt select students to be recommended to receive the scholarships. The goal of the Rotarians is to help students cover the costs of their education for the 2021-22 academic year.

The winners are:

• Nadim Al-Ramahy, from Lincoln North Star High School, plans to attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln as an engineering major. Nadim said that his uncle, who is a mechanical engineer at Kawasaki, sparked his interest in becoming an engineer. Nadim’s high school counselor expressed strong confidence in Nadim and expects him to be one of the top students graduating from UNL.