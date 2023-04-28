Lincoln East Rotary Club has awarded $1,000 scholarships to four Lancaster County high school graduating seniors who plan to go to college in Nebraska.

Students are selected for the award based on several factors including good academic performance, being a leader in their school, community service and financial need.

Letters of recommendation are considered in evaluating students’ applications. Committee Chair Lillie Larsen and members David Caudy and Dennis Schmidt select students to recommend for the scholarships. The goal of the Rotarians is to help students cover the costs of their education for the 2023-2024 academic year.

The winners:

• Maather H. Basi, from Lincoln Southwest High School, plans to major in biological sciences at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, and then pursue a medical degree specializing in neuroscience. She is bilingual with Arabic as her second language. At age 9, Maather’s family immigrated to the U.S. from Al-Fashir, Sudan, with hopes of a promising new future.

• Chloe Jones, from Norris High School, plans to become a pediatric nurse through studies at Creighton University. During her senior year, Chloe served as a lab assistant in chemistry. Her chemistry teacher said, “Chloe thrives with a rigorous course load and is actively involved in her school community.”

• Anthony Nguyen, from Lincoln Pius X High School, plans to major in actuarial science at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and then pursue a medical degree specializing in family medicine and practice in Nebraska. He plans to become proficient in Russian and Spanish languages to better bridge the barrier between patient and physician.

• Candynce Richmond from Lincoln Southeast High School plans to attend Bryan College of Health Sciences to earn a bachelor’s degree in nursing and pursue phlebotomy and CNA certifications. Her plans are to work in a Nebraska hospital. Candynce’s high school health science instructor said, “Candynce has a true passion for the health care field as shown by her dedication to her studies.”

The four students receiving scholarships demonstrate the Rotary motto: “Service Above Self; Humanitarian Service; High Ethical Standards.” Lincoln East Rotary has supported the scholarship program for 22 years.