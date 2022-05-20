 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lincoln East Rotary Club awards scholarships

Zanib Al Razaq and Lillie Larsen

Zanib Al Razaq receives her scholarship from Lillie Larsen, Lincoln East Rotary Scholarship Committee chair, at the Lincoln High School awards ceremony.

Lincoln East Rotary Club has awarded $1,000 scholarships to four Lancaster County high school graduating seniors who plan to attend college in Nebraska in 2022-23.

Students are selected for the award based on several factors including good academic performance, being a leader in their school, community service and financial need. Letters of recommendation are considered during the evaluation of students’ applications.

The winners are:

• Zanib Al Razaq from Lincoln High School plans to major in psychology and sociology at UNL and then pursue a Juris Doctor degree.

• Rylie Lindhurst from Lincoln Northeast High School plans to major in medical radiology ay UNO and UNMC. Rylie’s long-term goal is to work in a hospital practicing both radiology and ultrasonography.

• Kyle Socha from Pius X High School plans to attend Southeast Community College in Milford to attain an Associate Degree in auto mechanics.

• Gionna Weber from Norris High School plans to attend UNL’s Honor Program and to major in elementary education and cultural studies, and then continue on to earn a Ph.D. Gionna achieved a perfect A+ GPA while participating in a wide range of activities including debate, band, National Honor Society, Spanish club, quiz bowl and soccer.

The four students receiving scholarships demonstrate the Rotary motto: “Service above self; humanitarian service; high ethical standards.” Lincoln East Rotary Club has supported the scholarship program for 21 years and plans to continue to help deserving students in the future.

