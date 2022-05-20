Lincoln East Rotary Club awards scholarships

Lincoln East Rotary Club has awarded $1,000 scholarships to four Lancaster County high school graduating seniors who plan to attend college in Nebraska in 2022-23.

Students are selected for the award based on several factors including good academic performance, being a leader in their school, community service and financial need. Letters of recommendation are considered during the evaluation of students’ applications.

The winners are:

• Zanib Al Razaq from Lincoln High School plans to major in psychology and sociology at UNL and then pursue a Juris Doctor degree.

• Rylie Lindhurst from Lincoln Northeast High School plans to major in medical radiology ay UNO and UNMC. Rylie’s long-term goal is to work in a hospital practicing both radiology and ultrasonography.

• Kyle Socha from Pius X High School plans to attend Southeast Community College in Milford to attain an Associate Degree in auto mechanics.

• Gionna Weber from Norris High School plans to attend UNL’s Honor Program and to major in elementary education and cultural studies, and then continue on to earn a Ph.D. Gionna achieved a perfect A+ GPA while participating in a wide range of activities including debate, band, National Honor Society, Spanish club, quiz bowl and soccer.

The four students receiving scholarships demonstrate the Rotary motto: “Service above self; humanitarian service; high ethical standards.” Lincoln East Rotary Club has supported the scholarship program for 21 years and plans to continue to help deserving students in the future.

