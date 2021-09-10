Lincoln Downtown Rotary welcomes international students Sunday

Imagine yourself as a college student in a different country. Add to that challenge the issues we’ve faced during the COVID-19 pandemic. Factor in your desire to get a real taste of life in the middle of the United States, and you come up with the idea of a picnic at one of Lincoln’s finest parks.

In response to these obstacles, Lincoln Downtown Rotary Club 14 is inviting international students attending colleges and universities in Lincoln and surrounding areas to its annual International Student Picnic, Sunday, Sept. 12, from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Holmes Park Area 2.

For more than 15 years the club, one of the largest and oldest in the world, has hosted international students at Holmes Lake Park. Typically, more than 100 students attend. It gives the students a chance to not only taste some traditional American food, but also get an idea of what happens in the middle of the country on a Sunday afternoon.

As an official “American welcome,” the picnic provides newly arriving students from around the world the opportunity to meet and mingle, play games, win prizes and even learn to husk corn. As they arrive, each student is asked to put a sticker on a world map showing where he or she is from. This is always an impressive activity, illustrating the wide variety of countries sending students to Nebraska.