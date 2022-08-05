Lincoln-Cornhusker Kiwanis Club honors students

At an “Honor Our Youth” meeting in July, the Lincoln-Cornhusker Kiwanis Club awarded the following scholarships:

- Lincoln-Cornhusker Kiwanis Club Scholarship to Rylie Lynn Lindhurst, daughter of Jessica Lindhurst and Jeffrey Lindhurst and a 2022 graduate of Lincoln Northeast High School;

- Lincoln-Cornhusker Kiwanis Club Scholarship to Mallory Kay Retzlaff, daughter of Ted and Wendi Retzlaff and a 2022 graduate of Waverly High School;

- The William and Debra Saxton Scholarship for Community Leadership to Zanib Salah Al Razaq, daughter of Salah Al Razaq and Huda Hassan and a 2022 graduate of Lincoln High School.

Lindhurst plans to attend the University of Nebraska-Omaha in the pre-med program and later UNMC, where she will pursue a Bachelor of Science degree in Medical Imaging and Therapeutic Sciences.

Retzlaff plans to attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in the dental hygiene program and later the UNMC Dental College, where she will pursue a Bachelor of Science degree in Pediatric Dental Hygiene.

Al Razaq also plans to attend UNL, where she will study psychology and sociology to pursue a Juris Doctor degree.

The Lincoln-Cornhusker Kiwanis Club also sponsors two participants to Girls State and Boys State each year. This year, the club will sponsor Harper Stull and Alex Halvorsen, both students at Lincoln Lutheran High School.

Cornhusker Girls State was developed by the American Legion Auxiliary as a citizenship training program, offering positive processes of self-government and good citizenship as practiced in democratic societies.

Cornhusker Boys State was developed by the American Legion as an educational program of government instruction for high school students. Participants learn the rights, privileges and responsibilities of franchised citizens.