Lincoln City Libraries (LCL) will resume the weekly Storytimes program in September at all locations.

Storytimes offer reading sessions that feature movement, music and other activities.

During the first week of September, four locations will offer a “Heavy Equipment Encounter” after Storytimes. Participants will explore some of the vehicles and equipment used by Lincoln Fire and Rescue, Police, Parks and Recreation, and Transportation and Utilities departments.

The schedule for the Heavy Equipment Encounters is as follows:

Tuesday, Sept. 5 – 10:45 a.m., Gere Branch, 2400 S. 56th St.

Tuesday, Sept. 5 – 2 p.m., Walt Branch, 6701 S. 14th St.

Wednesday, Sep. 6 – 10:30 a.m., South Branch, 2675 South St.

Wednesday, Sept. 6 – 11 a.m., Anderson Branch, 3635 Touzalin Ave.

Thursday, Sept. 7 – 10:30 a.m., Eiseley Branch, 1530 Superior St.

“The Heavy Equipment Encounters have been a favorite program at the library for many years,” said Vicki Wood, LCL Youth Services coordinator. “We’re happy to combine these events with the return of our weekly Storytimes after our August break.”

The events are free, and no registration is required. For more information about Lincoln City Libraries and its services, visit lincolnlibraries.org.