Lincoln City Libraries host virtual cartooning workshop today

Lincoln City Libraries invites young readers to participate in a virtual cartooning workshop from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. today, Jan. 15. Award-winning cartoonist Rick Stromoski will show participants how to draw cartoon characters, expressions and fun animals.

The free workshop is designed for elementary-age children, but all ages are welcome. Registration is required. Visit lincolnlibraries.org and select “Upcoming Events” to register.

Stromoski’s illustrations and cartoons have appeared in magazines, books, advertisements, children’s publications, newspapers and on television. He is a member of the Society of Illustrators and the National Cartoonist Society.

For more information about Lincoln City Libraries and its services, visit lincolnlibraries.org. For details about Stromoski and his work, visit rickstromoski.com.

