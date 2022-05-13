Lincoln Boys Choir to perform Spring Melodies Concert Sunday

Lincoln Boys Choir will perform its annual Spring Melodies concert at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 15, in O'Donnell Auditorium at the Vance D. Rogers Center for Fine Arts, Nebraska Wesleyan University, 50th and Huntington streets.

Composed of three ensembles, Lincoln Boys Choir welcomes boys ages 8-18. Concert Choir is the introductory choir for boys in elementary school, while advanced singers with unchanged voices participate in Chorale. Cantare members sing in changed voices. All members audition for placement in the choirs.

While music teachers are encouraged to recommend singers, interested families may schedule an audition appointment directly at LincolnBoysChoir.org.

Kevin Scheele is artistic director for the organization and conducts Concert Choir and Chorale; both are accompanied by Julie Schumacher. Associate Director Eric Wyler conducts Cantare, accompanied by Cathi Wagner, and assists with the artistic goals of the organization.

In 2019, Lincoln Boys Choir became permanent artists in residence at Saint Paul United Methodist Church. Weekly rehearsals and the annual December concert take place in the church's beautiful, historic sanctuary.

The three choirs have performed with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Varsity Men's Chorus, Nebraska Wesleyan University Choir, Saint Paul United Methodist Church Chancel Choir, Plymouth Brass, Summit String Quartet, Omaha Symphonic Chorus, Omaha Symphony, and Lincoln's Symphony Orchestra. They have been featured on both public television and radio. Lincoln Boys Choir has performed at the National Orff and Kodaly convention, the Nebraska Music Educators Association conference, the Nebraska Choral Directors Association conference, the Nebraska governor's inauguration and many other community events. Touring has included Kansas City, New York City, Chicago, Austria, Czech Republic, Italy and Ireland.

A significant milestone in the history of the organization—the 20th anniversary season—will be celebrated with special events throughout the 2022-2023 performance season. The Lincoln Boys Choir organization is an incorporated 501(c)(3) nonprofit entity governed by a board of directors.

For more information, ways to contribute, audition appointments and a complete performance schedule, visit LincolnBoysChoir.org

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0