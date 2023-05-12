The Lincoln Boys Choir will perform its 20th annual spring concert, "How Can I Keep From Singing," at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 21, in O'Donnell Auditorium at Nebraska Wesleyan University, 50th and Huntington streets.

Choir members will sing both familiar favorites and newer arrangements. All three choirs will begin the performance with the world premiere of a newly commissioned work for the occasion, “Sing for Joy! Sing From the Heart!” The piece was written by Lincoln composer Boyd Bacon and will be accompanied by both pianists.

At the close of the concert, all three choirs will perform “I Am Possibility,” which was commissioned by Lincoln Boys Choir in 2020. Composed by David von Kampen with text by Becky Boesen, the piece was premiered virtually at the beginning of the pandemic.

These special pieces showcase the unique qualities of each of the three choirs and celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Lincoln Boys Choir.

For tickets, go to www.lincolnboyschoir.org.