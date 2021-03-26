 Skip to main content
Lincoln Boys Choir auditions April 9-10
The Lincoln Boys Choir will hold auditions for its 2021-22 choirs Friday, April 9 and Saturday, April 10 at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 1144 M St.

Details about the audition process for singers, parents and teachers can be found at lincolnboyschoir.org. A video explains the auditions, which are a fun and friendly way to meet the directors in a low-pressure environment. Appointments are required. Request a time online or by calling 402-499-4446. There is no audition fee.

The Lincoln Boys Choir comprises three distinct choirs of boys and young men grade 3 through college, selected by audition. Unchanged voices are placed in Concert Choir or Chorale, both under the direction of Kevin Scheele and accompanied by Julie Schumacher. Cantare, under the direction of Eric Wyler and accompanied by Cathi Wagner, is for changed or low male voices.

Lincoln Boys Choir strives to provide unique performance opportunities through collaboration with community and professional musicians. Its singers are taught basic music reading skills and ear training through rehearsal and performance of quality repertoire, while also building friendships and social skills with other choir members.

Lincoln Boys Choir rehearses weekly at Saint Paul UMC. In 2019, LBC became artists in residence at the historic downtown church. Touring for the choir has included both extensive domestic and international travel. 

