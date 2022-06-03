Lincoln area youth chosen for Boys and Girls State

Cornhusker Boys State and Cornhusker Girls State are educational programs sponsored by the Nebraska American Legion and Nebraska American Legion Auxiliary that teach about city, county and state government in a nonpartisan manner.

Seventeen young men and 13 young women from the Lincoln area were chosen to be among approximately 200 high school junior boys and 250 high school junior girls scheduled to attend the American Legion and American Legion Auxiliary’s 2022 sessions of Cornhusker Boys State and Cornhusker Girls State.

The week-long events are scheduled to begin Sunday, June 5. After two years of dealing with the pandemic, both Cornhusker Boys State and Cornhusker Girls State intend to hold traditional in-person sessions on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus.

The delegates will have hands-on learning as they hold their own elections for public office, legislature and court systems while participating as citizens of their mythical towns. Students selected to attend must have demonstrated good scholastic records, leadership qualities, honesty and good character.

Lincoln’s American Legion Post 3 and Lincoln American Legion Auxiliary Unit 3 sponsored the Lincoln area boys and girls who are scheduled to attend and contributed the enrollment fee for some. A number of other community organizations also contributed enrollment fees.

Schools represented, students, parents and financial contributors are:

Lincoln High School

Ian Burbach, son of Mason and Mindy Burbach, Southeast Lincoln Kiwanis Club; Hailey Lichtenberger, daughter of Katie and Daniel Kinman, Bethany Lions Club; and Anok Timothy, daughter of Akeul and Deng Koc, Lincoln Women of Today.

Lincoln Northeast High School

Katherine Mattson, daughter of Sara Mattson, Lincoln Optimist Club.

Lincoln East High School

Daniel You, son of Lianlin Zhao, Lincoln American Legion Post 3; Cooper Thayer, son of Scott and Susan Thayer, Capital City Kiwanis Club; Stephen Exon III, son of Kathy and Steve Exon, Jr., Lincoln Squadron 3 Sons of the American Legion; John Dynek, son of Peggy and Greg Dynek, Lincoln American Legion Post 3; Daniel Kumm, son of Todd and Suzan Kumm; Legionnaire Club; Catherine (Cate) Doering, daughter of Shannon Doering and Lindy Vodicka, Lincoln Center Kiwanis Club; and Berlyn Schutz, daughter of Anthony Schutz, Capitol City Kiwanis Club.

Lincoln Southeast High School

Leo Turner, son of Joseph and Mary Turner, Lincoln Center Kiwanis Club; Aiden Cotter, son of Gene and Sherri Cotter, Lincoln American Legion Post 3; Samuel Koebernick, son of Mike and Sarah Koebernick, Lincoln Chapter 3 American Legion Riders; Isabella Lecher, daughter of Jennifer DeCamp and Jeffery Lecher, Star City Lions Club; and Taylor Streich, daughter of Chad and Anne Streich, 8/40 Salon 832.

Lincoln Lutheran High School

Alex Halvorsen, son of Jeff and Lisa Halvorsen, Lincoln Cornhusker Kiwanis Club; Brady Franzen, son of David and Becky Franzen, Lincoln Center Kiwanis Club; Hudson Davis, son of Jason and Amber Davis, Lincoln Bethany Lions Club; Jacob McClellan, son of Michael and Rhonda McClellan, Legionnaire Club; Elise Huscher, daughter of Ted and Nora Huscher, American Legion Auxiliary Unit 3; and Harper Stull, daughter of Cory and Jeanette Stull, Lincoln Cornhusker Kiwanis Club.

Lincoln Pius X High School

Nick Mc Gahan, son of Chris and Julie Mc Gahan, Optimist Club of Lincoln; Connor Theisen, son of Dale and Kim Theisen, Bishop Kucera Assembly 595 Knights of Columbus; Thomas Neal, son of Scott and Kelly Neal, St. John Paul the Great Assembly Knights of Columbus; Catherine (Cate) Barry, daughter of Andre Barry and Jennifer Carter, Southeast Kiwanis Club; and Brooklyn Shotkoski, daughter of Elizabeth and Damian Shotkoski, American Legion Auxiliary Unit 3.

Lincoln North Star High School

Hayden Nagel, son of Doug and Lexie Nagel, Lincoln American Legion Post 3; Alyssa Hellwege, daughter of Pat and Jennifer Hellwege, Lincoln Center Kiwanis Club; and Greta Zastrow, daughter of Heather Harrington and Tracy Zastrow, Sons of The American Legion Squadron 3.

